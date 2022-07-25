Confusion has rocked the social media community as actress and entrepreneur Tracey Boakye hints of getting married.

Despite revealing that her family is not in support of her choice of husband, it seems plans are still underway for her to tie the knot in the shortest possible time.

This has been made known in a bridal invitation that has found it’s way to social media.

Tracey is calling on her friends and well-wishers to join her for her bridal shower or pre-wedding bash slated for July 26.

This cements rumours that the mother-of-two is bound to wed the father of one of her children.

She has, of late, been flaunting an engagement ring, causing netizens to wonder if the news of her marriage is genuine or it is a hoax.