Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) says he believes in the abilities of the new national executives of the party to win the 2024 elections.

John Boadu said the executives should be supported to achieve the feet ahead of them.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, July 24, he said he had called them to assure them of his unflinching support.

According to him, he will not deny the party of the immense investment it has made in him.

“I have full confidence in their ability to steer the affairs of the Party to make history by winning the 2024 General Election.

“Once again, congratulations to the Ntim-Kodua led National Executive Officers. May you lead this Party to Greatness and fulfill the wishes and aspirations of our People,” he said in the press statement.

The former National Organiser also called on his supporters to support the new executives.

“Whilst at it, I also wish to humbly call on all Party Members who believed in my vision and supported my re-election bid to kindly extend similar belief and support to the newly elected Executives, to succeed.”

He lost his bid to retain the General Secretary position to the Chief Executive Officer of Youth Employment Authority, Justin Kodua.

The elections were held at the party’s national delegates conference held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at the Accra Sports stadium.

He won with 2,837 votes with Mr Boadu trailing behind him with 2,524 votes.

Mr Boadu served the position since he was appointed as acting General Secretary in 2015 and later elected as a substantive scribe for the NPP.