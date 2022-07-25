The issue of unfounded allegations of witchcraft against women is back on the front burner.

Speaking on The Probe on Sunday, women’s rights activist Margaret Brew-Ward explained that the scope of persons who are susceptible to such attacks is very wide.

She revealed that even a young student in a rural area who surpassed expectations in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) was also branded a witch.

“Recently, there was a case we heard when we visited one of the communities that a girl who got around aggregate 30 in the BECE was [branded a witch]… meanwhile you know in the cities people are striving for aggregate 8, eight 1s and whatnot.

“Just because in that community no girl had passed to go to the secondary school so for a girl to do that, she [must have been a witch]” she explained on JoyNews.

This, the Action Aid Campaign Manager, said is disheartening.

The activist says it took a collaboration between her outfit and some state institutions in order to get her the needed assistance.

Mrs Brew-Ward listed other groups of people who are regularly tagged as such and the need to get a roadmap towards its eradication.

Executive Director of The Sanneh Institute, Prof John Azumah, who was also on the show, said legislation is a good way to go.

He told Emefa Apawu that legislators in various constituencies are afraid to tackle the issue because of political interests.

“It is not a vote winner… The politicians are tiptoeing around it,” Prof Azumah suggested.

Executive Director of the Ark Foundation, Dr Angela Dwamena, wants state intervention.

She wants the leaders to gather political will and resources to nip the problem in the bud.