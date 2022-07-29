Kumawood actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye, sure did make a stunning bride on her special day.

The East Legon Landlady, as she is popularly referred to, looked exceptionally beautiful on her wedding day.

If you’ve ever walked down the aisle in a dress that made your nuptials unforgettable, you’ll know how fulfilling, exciting, elegant, glamorous and dreamy Valerie was on her wedding day.

She found just the perfect wedding outfits and it’s safe to say all eyes were completely on her when she stepped on the aisle.

The absolute gorgeous bride won our hearts when she showed up with all shades of beauty on this day. Simple, chic and regal are a few words that describe her style on their big days.

For the traditional wedding, Tracey stole our hearts with her stunning green Kente combo dress

In the video sighted on Menscookgh, she graciously sat in the makeup chair as she beams with smiles, held her bridal fan, and posed for the cameras.

Check out some photos and videos as seen on her Instagram page as well as Menscookgh’s page: