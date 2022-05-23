Ghanaian actress and producer Tracey Boakye made guests of the Cannes Film Festival stop and stare as she showed up in an enchanting outfit.

Tracey was one of the thousands of invited guests who attended the 9-day programme in France, for the 75th edition of the award scheme.

The self-acclaimed millionaire rocked a custom-made outfit by a Ghanaian designer and complimented it with a blonde wig.

She was captured in a sparkly creamy gown as she took center stage of the carpet.

Cannes Festival is an annual film festival that previews new films of all genres, including documentaries, from all around the world.

Watch video below for more: