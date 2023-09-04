Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) 2022 second runner-up, Grace Afanyi Asiedua Arhin has been announced as the host of 2023 Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA) red carpet.

The event, which is also the sixth edition, has been scheduled for September 10 at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC).

The event will celebrate and recognise the efforts of women who have stood out in their respective fields of endeavours in the year under review.

Chief Executive Officer of ASKOF Productions, organizers of the event, Mrs Afua Asantewaa Aduonum said Asiedua’s eloquence and composure make her fit for the role.

She will welcome and interact with guests who will come from far and near to celebrate the achievements and success of Ghanaian women in various disciplines.

