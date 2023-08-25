It has emerged that female rap heavyweight, Eno Barony will perform at the 6th edition of the Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA).

Scheduled for September 10 at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC), the event will celebrate and recognize the efforts of women who have stood out in their respective fields of endeavors in the year under review.

According to her management, she is poised to thrill the audience with some jams like Heavy Load, Ay3ka, Only Jah, Don’t Judge Me Waring, among others.

A poet will be recited by Miss Kidi III’s third runner-up, Princes Xornam.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ASKOF Productions Limited Afua Asantewaa Aduonum expressed optimism about the highly anticipated event.

“It’s that time of the year again and as usual Team ASKOF is ready to celebrate our hardworking women. The parting on the backs of respective winners has to a large extent encouragd more women to embark on charity projects, which eventually shapes society.”

Winners of each category will be presented with plaques and citations.

Adom TV presenter, Tima Kumkum is a Ghana Woman Brand Influencer nominee.

Ghanaian actress and Adom TV’s Adepam Host, Sandra Ababio has been nominated for three categories Ghana Outstanding Woman of the Year, Young TV Personality, and Ghana Outstanding Woman in Film.

This year’s event is being sponsored by Twellium Industrial Limited, Flora Tissues, Top Choco, Care Front, Lux Light, and Gas Now.

Here are some nominees and categories:

