Two journalists from the Multimedia Group have won prestigious awards at the just-ended 2022 Ghana Outstanding Woman Awards (GOWA).

They are Adom TV/FM’s Abena Pokuaa Ahwenee and Joy Prime’s Gladys Owiredu.

Miss Ahwenee emerged as the Outstanding Woman Radio Personality while Miss Owiredu was honoured for her campaign on cervical cancer.

Abena Pokua Ahwenee.

Asempa FM’s Mavis Amanor aka Fire Lady was also honoured for her contribution to women’s sports development in Ghana.

Gladys Owiredu with her award.

Organised by ASKOF Productions, the ceremony, which was the fifth edition, took place on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the Tang Palace Hotel, Roman Ridge in Accra.

The past editions of the GOWA have seen the likes of Afia Pokua (2018), Velma Owusu Bempah (2019) and Delay (2020) winning the topmost award.