Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP), Adwoa Safo, has left fans and followers in awe with lovely hang-out photos with her son, Kelvin.

Mother and son have been spotted serving family goals while having a fun moment.

The photos were spotted on the embattled lawmaker’s Facebook page.

Miss Safo was captured with a broad smile as she rocks peach trousers with a matching bag and shoes on a white top.

Kelvin on the other hand wore a Calvin Klein top and black jeans with a sneaker as he poses by his mum in a photo studio.

Posting the photos, the former Gender Minister made a profound statement about motherhood which read:

Telling my Children I Love them isn’t a habit. It is my constant reminder to them that they are the best thing that has ever happened to me.

Her post has attracted goodwill messages and showers of love and admiration for mother and son.