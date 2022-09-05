FC Bayern Munich took to social media to celebrate veteran defender, Samuel Osei Kuffour, as he marks his 46th birthday.

Taking to the club’s website, Bayern’s Sports Director, Hassan Salihamižić, sent his former teammate a heartwarming message as he turns a year older on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

“Dear Sammy, many happy returns on your birthday, and congratulations on the birth of your child,” said Salihamidžić.

“We’re all overjoyed that you’ve named your son Munich – a Munich child in Ghana. That shows your deep connection to this city and our club. You’ll always be part of the FC Bayern family.

“Our fans will always be grateful to you,” added Salihamidžić

The club parceled a special birthday package to Kuffour which contained two new home kits.

One of the kits bears the number 4 he once wore when playing for Bayern and the mini, with the name ‘Munich’ for his son.

Happy birthday, Sammy Kuffour! 🎉



We sent him a special gift to celebrate 🔴⚪



🔗 https://t.co/ZBKzpiM9Hy#MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/DncYcVMQus — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) September 3, 2022

The 46-year-old enjoyed a trophy-laden spell in Germany with Bayern Munich, winning several titles, including the UEFA Champions League.

Kuffuor spent 12 years at Bayern Munich, winning six Bundesliga titles and four DFB Pokals.