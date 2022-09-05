The much-anticipated 2022 edition of the Ghana Outstanding Women’s Award (GOWA) has successfully taken place at the Tang Palace Hotel in Accra.

The event, which was the fifth edition, came off in grand style on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Organised by Askof Productions, the event was to honour Ghanaian women who have impacted the growth of the country in areas such as politics, health, education, sports and showbiz.

With the stakes high, top-class personalities from the diplomatic corps, traditional, business, political and sports fraternities graced the occasion.

Esther Cobbah of Stratcomm Africa emerged as the Ghana Outstanding Woman of the Year.

Member of Parliament for Ketu South; Dzifa Abla Gomashie, veteran broadcaster; Oheneyere Gifty Anti, veteran actress; Grace Omaboe aka Maame Dokono, Multimedia Journalist; Glady Owiredu among others were honoured in various categories for their contribution towards societal growth.

Adom FM/TV’s Abena Pokuaa Ahwenee emerged as the Outstanding Woman Radio Personality with the wife of musician Stonebwoy, Dr Louisa Satekla as the Outstanding Woman in Health.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GOWA, reiterated it was important to recognise and acknowledge women who have played vital roles in the development of Ghana.

Past winners of the topmost Woman of the Year award include Afia Pokua, Velma Owusu Bempah and two-time winner, Deloris Frimpong Manso alias Delay.

This year’s event has received support by way of sponsorship from Tasty Tom and Twellium Industrial Limited.

Check out the full list below:

Ghana Outstanding woman of the year: Esther Cobbah (CEO of Stratcomm Africa)

Woman Entrepreneur: Alice Nartey

Young Woma Entrepreneur: Nana Ama Agyeiwaah

Woman in Music: Rose Adjei

Woman in health: Dr Louisa Satekla

Woman TV Host: Maame Afia Pinamang

Woman Model: Harriet Sedina Alabankudi

Shero of the year: Etwereso Hemaa

Woman in Film: Jessica Williams

Woman Beauty Queen: Abigail Baciara Bentie

Woman Advocate: Dr Hannah-Lisa Tetteh

Woman in Sports: Evelyn Badu

Woman in Agri business : Yaa Amekudzi

Woman Beauty Pageant: Miss Galaxy

Young Woman TV Personality: Maxbel Coleman

Woman in innovation and invention: Felika Mahama

Woman Sports Journalist: Abigail Sena Sosu

Woman Beauty Queen: Engracia Afua Mofuman

Woman Radio Presenter: Abena Pokuaa Ahwenee

Woman NGO: Najel Foundation

Woman in Education: Selina Agyei

Woman Fashion designer: Nateki Couture

Woman Beautician: Glitz Galleria

Honorary Awards:

Oheneyere Gifty Anti

Dzifa Abla Gomashie

Gladys Owiredu

Grace Omaboe (Maame Dokono)

Mavis Amanor (Asempa FM Fire Lady).