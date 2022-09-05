The 2022 World Cup trophy arrived in Ghana on Saturday for a two-day tour ahead of the Mundial in Qatar later this year.

President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku was among the dignitaries that received the FIFA World Cup trophy in Accra on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

He was joined by Youth and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif (Hon.), officials of the Coca-Cola bottling company, FIFA Trophy Tour Ambassador David Trezeguet, and other officials to welcome the trophy to Accra.

The World Cup trophy touched down at the Kotoka International Airport Saturday morning amidst cultural display, traditional performance, funfair, pomp, and pageantry.

Ghana, who are in Group H, will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars will return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up its group stage adventure with its much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

