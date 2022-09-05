There are conflicting reports about the sudden demise of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Krachi East, Francis Kofi Okesu.

Many claimed he died while attending a conference with Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

However, National Dean for MMDCEs, Richmond Agyabeng Amponsah, in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Monday has set the records straight.

He said the late Mr Okesu was in Kumasi with his driver on a personal trip and not for a conference as it is being speculated.

Mr Amponsah, who is also the District Chief Executive for Akyem Achiase, said he lodged at the hotel on Friday, September 2, 2022.

However, when his driver could not reach him on phone, he complained to the manager of the hotel.

“The driver told manager at the hotel to help reach his boss; after several calls, they decided the break the door only to find his lifeless body,” he narrated.

Mr Amponsah said the sudden demise of the Krachie East MCE is a big blow to them since they are yet to bury the late MCE for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai, Alfred Amoah, who died in car crash in July.

The Akyem Achiase DCE commiserated with the family of the late Mr Okesu and pledged to give him a befitting burial.

Meanwhile, police personnel at the scene are said to have seen drops of sperms on the bed that suggested a possible sexual act before his death.

The body has since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.