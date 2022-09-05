The burial rites of veteran highlife legend, Nana Ampadu, is set to come off on Saturday, October 8, 2022.

It will be a three-day ceremony which will be climaxed at Obo Kwahu in the Eastern Region.

Preceding the burial will be a vigil night to be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at the Forecourt of the State House.

The mortal remains will be laid in state for viewing and filing past on Friday, October 7, 2022, also at the Forecourt of the State House.

The late musician will subsequently be interred at Obo Kwahu.

The musician died on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, aged 76, following an illness.