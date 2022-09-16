The Management of ASKOF Productions (GOWA), has paid a courtesy visit to Twellium Industrial Company, producers of Rush Energy Drink ,Verna Mineral water and other range of products at the Kotoku office near Nsawam.

Mr. Ali Ajami, Marketing Manager of Twellium Industrial Company, speaking to the awardees said he is elated with partnering Askof Production, organizers of the annual awards & pledged his outfit’s commitment to recognising women who have impacted the society positively in diverse ways.

Mr Ali Ajami went on to promise Twellium’s unwavering support for all the awardees and assured them of Twellium’s support to women who excel in their respective fields and also patner GOWA to empower women.

As part of Twellium Industry’s commitment to the GOWA brand, the awardees were rewarded with variety of products for their hardwork

Mrs Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, Chief Executive Officer of Askof Productions, thanked Twellium Ghana for partnering GOWA to honour women who have impacted the society positively.

Twellium Ghana

Twellium Industrial Company entered the Ghanaian beverage market in September 2013 with Rush Energy drink, Original American Cola, Planet Range, Bubble Up lemon lime & Verna Mineral water.

Today, the success story of Twellium Industry includes, the production of over sixty different brands of beverages ranging from malt-based drinks, to other delightful carbonated soft drinks.

All products which are proudly made in Ghana, are affordable for every pocket.

The company also prides itself in its cash cow product, Verna Mineral Water, for its clean, tasty and refreshing appeal.

The success story has been upheld with the introduction of McBerry biscuits & McBerry Cake which were introduced in the year 2019 and 2022 respectively to compliment other brands consisting of London range of biscuits, Dexter’s, Bless Biscuits , Pure Delight Milk Wafer, Twist cup cake, Bella cake among a host of other products.

These market-leading brands are prepared under wholesome & hygienic conditions with strict supervision, hinged on health & safety measures.