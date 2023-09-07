Asempa FM’s Mavis Amanor, popularly known as Fire Lady, has for the second time made a donation to the Black Bombers and Hitters team.

The donation made on Tuesday is in support of the team’s participation in Dakar, Senegal for the 2023 Africa Olympic Boxing Qualifiers.

The event has been scheduled for September 9–15.

Fire Lady, supported by her two friends in the media, Adom TV/FM’s Abena Opokuaa Ahwenee and Top Radio’s Joyce Amankwaa, presented assorted soft drinks and water to the team at the Trust Sports Emporium Hostel in Korle-Gonno, Accra.

“I am here once again, this time with my friends, who share my concerns regarding the need to support your preparation and readiness for the upcoming continental fists contests.

“We are here to let you know how important the team’s qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics is to Ghana because football has once again failed us. We want to be in France next year and support Ghana, so we qualified as many boxers as possible for the elite global sports show,” Fire Lady told the team.

Receiving the items on behalf of the team, the Head Coach and trainer, Ofori Asare, expressed appreciation to the ladies for thinking about the team and extending such generosity at a time, when it was most needed and promised to reciprocate the gesture with the necessary qualifications.

A week earlier, Fire Lady, accompanied by her husband, Dela Avornyo, gave out a surprise token to the team to aid their training.

For the record, the Bombers are Ghana’s leading medal prospects and the most successful sporting national team at the major international competitions (Olympics and Commonwealth Games) since the country started participating in international competitions.

