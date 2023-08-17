UK-based Ghanaian boxer Seth Gyimah, recognized under the alias Freezy Macbones, has embraced an invitation to become part of Ghana’s national amateur boxing team, the Black Bombers.

While previously hinting at a possible shift in international allegiance towards the United Kingdom, Freezy Macbones has committed to competing in the forthcoming Africa qualifiers set to transpire next month in Dakar, Senegal. The goal of this venture is to secure a position for the upcoming Olympics in Paris.

Announcing his decision via his official Twitter handle, the boxer conveyed his enthusiasm for contributing to Ghana’s boxing aspirations in the context of the Olympics. He conveyed his dedicated preparations to transform his ambition of representing his homeland into a tangible reality.

In his statement, Freezy Macbones declared, “I have received the call to represent my nation, Ghana, at the forthcoming 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. This journey will commence post the African qualification rounds slated for next month in Dakar, Senegal. My current intense training regimen is geared towards triumphing in these qualifiers and securing the coveted Gold next year.”

Expressing his gratitude for the remarkable opportunity, the boxer regarded the chance to participate in the world’s foremost sporting event as a fulfilment of his cherished aspirations. Freezy Macbones acknowledged his responsibility to honor his country, family, and friends, vowing to join the ranks of Ghana’s Black Bombers to actualize this dream.

In a heartfelt note, he extended appreciation for the encouragement he has received thus far and expressed his hope for continued support as his journey advances. His message resonated with determination: “Let’s Go! See you guys again soon!”

The boxer garnered nationwide recognition following his victory over Darryl Sharp at London’s Copper Boxing Arena in April. Amid the Joe Joyce vs. Zhilei Zhang main event, he participated in a preliminary bout, clinching victory by unanimous decision from the judges.