Mr George Afriyie has been disqualified from contesting the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Presidential elections.

In a ruling signed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Election Committee led by Esq. Joseph Bernard Ashalley on Wednesday evening, Mr Afriyie’s vetting on Monday, August 21 was unsuccessful.

However, George Afriyie has the right to appeal the decision; this must be done before Monday, September 11 at 17:00 GMT.

Former GFA Vice President, Afriyie’s unsuccessful vetting process was decided on two grounds by the Elections Committee namely:

Failure to provide the required number of Ghana Football Association members to support your candidate

Failure to meet the requirements to contest the election for the position of GFA President due to having the support of four GFA members after the Jeffrey Asare’s endorsement rendered invalid.

This year’s GFA Presidential Election was scheduled to take place on September 27 at the Redaach Memorial Hotel in Tamale but has been postponed due to legal issues.

Division One League side, King Faisal FC has filed an injunction against the elections being held on the above-mentioned date and thus the case has been adjourned to September 19.

Incumbent GFA President, Kurt Okraku is the sole candidate in the running for the GFA Presidential seat at the time of writing.

