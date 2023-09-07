The Ghana Police Service has interdicted Superintendents George Asare and Emmanuel Gyebi over their alleged involvement in a leaked tape plotting the removal of the IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs, ASP Grace Ansah Akrofi.

The interdiction, according to the statement is to make way for disciplinary proceedings into their conduct in line with Service regulations.

In a related development, the Director of Operations, COP George Alex Mensah, has also been interdicted with immediate effect.

He has been instructed to hand over his weapons, uniforms, and other police belongings to Depol Logistics.

The action comes after the three officers appeared before the Parliamentary Committee investigating the scandal and made startling revelations about the service.

COP Mensah accused Dr Dampare, of mismanaging the Police Service, adding that he is the worst IGP in the history of Ghana.

Insisting the tape was not authentic and doctored, he accused the IGP of masterminding the recording of the tape.

Supt Asare also corroborated the claims during his appearance, alleging one ASP Asante assisted former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Northern Regional Chairman, Bugri Naabu, to record the tape or the IGP.

To him, COP Mensah would have been a better IGP than Dr Dampare, so he suggested him to Bugri Naabu.

ALSO READ:

Read the statement below: