Police Superintendent George Asare has sided with Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah’s suspicion that the secret tape of their conversation with Bugri Naabu was part of a grand scheme.

The Protocol officer with the Service says his checks point to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) as being the one who facilitated the recording for ulterior motive.

The subject is a leaked audio in which police officers were heard conspiring to find a replacement for the current IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

But this conversation leaked sparking uproar and a Parliamentary Probe.

This particular allegation came up when he was asked who could have doctored the tape while being interrogated by a parliamentary committee.

Last Friday, COP Alex Mensah told the committee that the IGP George Akuffo Dampare superintended the leaking of the tape.

“He sent some people to do it, after which he went for it. So the tape, from my intel, is with the IGP, and he caused it to be leaked.

“So if this committee wants the tape, the right person to call before this committee is the Inspector General of Police,” he said on September 1.

When quizzed on his take on COP Mensah’s assertion today, Supt George Asare responded in the affirmative.

According to him, intelligence gathered shows that “the IGP agreed with Bugri Naabu after he [Naabu] had gone to inform the IGP that “somebody wants your post oo, he has come to me” to the extent that the CV that was collected from Commissioner and sent to Bugri Naabu by those boys…The CV that was intended for the appointing authorities, he gave it to the IGP.”

The officer says he had more information to produce but feared they had the propensity to tamper with national security.

For the matter, he requested an in-camera hearing to make those details available including the persons he suspected played pivotal roles in what he suspects to be sabotage.

“I will be happy that I say more when I am in-camera because it is not a healthy development at all,” he further mentioned.

“If you could remember when Alhaji [Bugri Naabu] called me, he knows my name and that I am Asare but God works under mysterious circumstances. I don’t know what moved Bugri Naabu into calling me Asante.

“And the Asante, per our Intel, is a corporal or sergeant who has been promoted to go to police college to become an ASP. And this same ASP, it was Commissioner George Alex Mensah who made him go to the peacekeeping mission. ‘Masa’ let me say this in-camera.”

Shortly after this revelation, the sitting was adjourned briefly to make way for a private session.

The media was advised to excuse the committee while they interrogated the police officer for the rest of the details in-camera.