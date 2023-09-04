

Embattled Director General of Operations for the Ghana Police Service, COP Alex Mensah has revealed that he is a sympathiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He said this during day two of the public hearing by the seven member committee set up by parliament to investigate a leaked audio tape suggesting a plot to oust the IGP, George Akuffo Dampare.

In a series of questions posed by the Member of Parliament for Asunafo South, Eric Opoku, concerning specific statements the Commissioner made in the leaked audio tape suggesting his affiliation to the NPP, the COP stated emphatically that his entire family has been faithful to the United Party (UP) tradition from which the NPP emerged.

“Mr. Chairman, my family has been with the UP tradition ever since I was born, and we’ve remained there till now,” he said.

Probing further, Mr. Opoku asked him if he was a card bearing member of the NPP.

He denied this by waving his finger at the MP; however, Chairman of the committee, Samuel Atta-Akyea, noted that answering such a question would be injurious to future prospects of the COP.

He said, “It has serious consequences for him and you know. So please you can ask another question. Because when you say he is a card-bearing member of the NPP then that is serious. You want to say he is a political activist in the police service that is serious.”

Mr. Opoku insisted that the question was a critical one and insisted that the Chairman must permit that line of question.

“Mr. Chairman, I thank you very much. But I will also entreat you with all respect, we all like the way you’re chairing this committee, very fair to all of us. And therefore I will entreat that when I pose harmless questions, the witness should be allowed to answer those questions otherwise it will appear that you don’t want us to ask all the critical questions,” he urged.

After further deliberation, the question was rephrased, to which COP Mensah answered;

“I am a sympathizer of the NPP.”

Eric Opoku: “So you’re not a member, you’re a sympathiser is that what you’re saying to this committee?”

COP Mensah: “Yes. Mr. Chairman. I’ve said it already.”

Dampare is mismanaging the police service; several officers not happy – Officer…

IGP’s leaked tape has been doctored – COP Mensah

#OccupyBoG demo: You can’t stop us from protesting – Peter Toobu