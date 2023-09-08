Security analyst, Dr. Adam Bonaa has reacted to the suspension of the interdiction of three senior police officers who are being probed by a parliamentary committee.

According to him, the suspension creates a serious impression that politics has taken over everything in Ghana.

“I am surprised. It’s unfortunate that the Ghana Police Service has rescinded their earlier interdiction of the three police officers. It sends a bad impression,” he said on Accra-based Neat FM.

Mr. Bonaa is convinced the police might have breached a certain provision hence the u-turn.

“It is very clear that they have breached a certain provision. This interdiction that has been suspended should have happened long ago. As far as I’m concerned, I see the undoing of this interdiction to be a serious undermining of the office of the Vice President” he added.

Dr. Bonaa warned the outcome of the investigations may have serious implications during the 2024 general elections.

