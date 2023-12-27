Retired Commissioner of Police, George Alex Mensah has revealed that, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare is victimizing his ‘boys’ in the police service.

Speaking on Dwaso Nsem on Adom FM, Mr. Mensah said the IGP has demoted some police officers he worked with to serve in villages.

“I have no issues with the IGP. The people I work with at the headquarters have been demoted to work in villages. He is victimizing all those who worked with me. About five police officers. All these happened after I retired. He has transferred them all,” he said.

The retired Commissioner of Police reiterated claims that the IGP was the mastermind behind his leaked audio tape.

In the said audio tape, COP Mensah is heard lobbying for the top police job while accusing IGP Dampare of mismanaging the Police Service.

COP Mensah has filed nominations to contest in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries for the Bekwai constituency and says he is confident of winning the primary elections.

“I am very confident on winning the primaries. The IGP leaked tape saga won’t have any effect on me, I only spoke the truth. Everyone now knows that I am a man of truth,” he said.