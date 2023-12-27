As Ghanaian event organiser, Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum inches closer to breaking the Guinness World Records’ longest singing marathon for an individual, Joy Entertainment unpacks some of the rules to the game.

(1) Applications for this record title are granted to applicant who are 16 years of age or over.

(2) The songs sung throughout the attempt must be recognisable and performed to a reasonable standard. This is at the discretion of the Guinness World Records.

(3) Singing must be continuous with only brief pauses of not more than 30 seconds allowed between songs.

(4) Each piece of music performed must last for at least two minutes.

(5) No piece of music may be repeated in performance within four hours. Songs can only repeated after 4 hours.

(6) Applicant is permitted to take a five-minute breaks every hour or 20-minute breaks after four hours.

(7) Inprovisation or jamming is not allowed.

(8) Applicants may be accompanied or not accompanied. If accompanied, no musician may play for more than four hours, after which they must take a break of a least four hours.

(9) After the attempt, a playlist of all tunes performed must be maintained and submitted with the claim.

