Security analyst, Dr Adam Bonaa, has charged the Ghana Police Service to act on threats against the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu.

This comes after Mr Naabu officially confirmed the authenticity of the content on a leaked tape that had him in a conversation with three Senior Police Officers plotting to get Dr Akuffo-Dampare removed as the Inspector-General of Police.

According to him, he has questioned one of the police officers [Commander Asare] after the leak who hung the phone on him.

“He sent a message through my son, that he will deal with me…you are right to say he was threatening me,” Mr Naabu told a seven-member Parliamentary committee probing the case.

Commenting on the issue in an interview with Starr News, Dr Bonaa urged the police not to treat the threat against Bugri Naabu lightly.

“Bugri Naabu alleges that one of the persons involved [Asare] has threatened him. You know you can take this threat lightly, and so I will say that the Police can take it up if Bugri Naabu makes a case.

“Apart from that, I don’t think the NIB has what it takes… They don’t have a locus; they don’t have what it takes for people to investigate this. In any case, where were they when all these things were being recorded? So as far as I am concerned, their initial arrest of people will amount to pure intimidation,” he said.

