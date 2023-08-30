A pregnant woman and three others are receiving treatment at the Bibiani government hospital after being involved in an accident on the Bibiani-Anhweaso road.

The accident involved a Sprinter bus with the registration number GS 7077-20.

The bus was travelling from Kumasi to Sehwi Wiawso in the Western North Region.

Reports suggest the accident occurred in a head-on collision between the Sprinter bus and a private car with the registration number GS 8020-19 at the Kwamekrom WAPCO filling station.

Eyewitnesses narrated to Adom News that the Sprinter bus driver was moving at top speed and crashed into the private car whose driver was getting onto the main road from the filling station but failed to look out for oncoming vehicles.

Four passengers onboard the sprinter sustained various degrees of injuries.

ALSO READ: