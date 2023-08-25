

A 45-year-old trader, Semekornawo Awlavi, has lost her life in an accident at Viepe Junction, Aflao in the Ketu South Municipality.

Another, Mr David Tabla, a commercial motorcyclist also sustained injuries through the accident, which occurred around 0800 hours on Monday, August 21.

Eyewitnesses said the deceased after buying fish attempted to get onto a motorbike when a vehicle from the direction of Denu hit the motorbike.

“She stopped a motorbike and was trying to sit on it and then we saw a bus moving towards her, maybe because of brake failure from Denu direction. We started shouting but unfortunately, she didn’t hear. The next thing we saw, hmm, her body was under the bus which was still moving.

“It took onlookers’ effort to clamp the bus to retrieve the body. She is gone. For the motorcyclist, he jumped off the bike to escape death but sustained some injuries,” an eyewitness, Mary Agbanu narrated.

Mr Tabla, the motorcyclist said he stopped to pick the deceased to Avoeme, Aflao and suddenly, he heard shouts of “Jesus, Jesus” prompting him to look over his shoulder to see the looming danger.

He said by the time he realised, he was in the gutter beside the road and later got out to find out about the misfortune that befell the deceased who some minutes ago, was going to be his pillion rider.

Chief Superintendent (C/Supt) of Police, Mr Bempah Sarpong, the Aflao District Police Commander confirming the accident to the Ghana News Agency, said it involved suspect driver named Saviour Coffie driving a Hyundai Grace commercial bus with registration number GE 3180-Y, and the Togo-registered Apsonic motorbike with the number TG 3157-MD.

He said the suspect who had been released on bail on Wednesday, August 23 would be charged before court after concluding investigations, noting that the body of the deceased, deposited at the Ketu South Municipal Hospital morgue would be examined on Thursday, August 24 and released to the family.

The acting Ketu Divisional Police Commander cautioned drivers to drive with care, know when to overtake, practice defensive driving and not claim right of way, maintain their vehicles to avoid mechanical faults and, periodically undergo eye tests to ensure sanity on the roads.