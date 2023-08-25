The camp of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential aspirant Alan Kyerematen believes the stakes remain high for his victory in the primary.

Former Evalue Gwira MP and Campaign Spokesperson, Catherine Abelema Afeku, stated all indications prove the odds are in their favour.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Madam Afeku declared Alan is the third president of the NPP tradition and has a spiritual connotation to it.

The former Tourism Minister gave a numerological analysis to back her point, stating the team has fasted, prayed and believe God will answer them.

ALSO READ:

Watch the audio above for Madam Afeku’s analysis: