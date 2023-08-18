Anyaa Sowtwuom Member of Parliament (MP), Dr Dickson Adomako Kissi, has called on five aspirants in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential race to step down.

According to him, their withdrawal will help the NPP do away with the Special Delegates Conference set for August 26, 2023.

He made the call on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, stating the conference was unnecessary.

“Everyone knows this contest is a three-horse race. So if someone wants popularity, it should be done positively and not through this race,” he said.

Although he did not mention any names, the lawmaker stated these five will not get more than 50 votes, so they should think about backing out.

“One of the most strategists, Kwabena Agyapong, I think owes it to the NPP because of his experience to advise some of the others to focus on November 4 because my assessment of the preliminary battle is not necessary,” he stated.

Ten aspirants filed to contest the presidential primary, and all went through vetting successfully.

The special electoral college will therefore bring together 900 delegates who will cast their votes to select five candidates in accordance with the NPP’s constitution.

Kennedy Agyapong, Alan Kyerematen and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia have been tipped as the front runners among the five candidates likely to easily cross the first hurdle of the race on August 26.

The other aspirants are Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Boakye Agyarko, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, Joe Ghartey, Francis Addai-Nimoh, and Ernest Kwadwo Poku.

ALSO READ: