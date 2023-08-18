In a surprising turn of events, Michy Gh, the former partner of renowned Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, has taken to social media to unveil her son Majesty’s stunning new look.

Majesty, who previously sported his signature dreadlock hairstyle, has now embraced a sleek and modern haircut, marking a significant change in his appearance.

The decision to chop off Majesty’s dreadlocks has raised eyebrows, and Michy provided some insight into the motive behind the change.

In her Instagram post, she hinted that the move was an ‘order from above’ purportedly from none other than Shatta Wale himself.

In reaction to his new look, a fan mentioned Michy is acting on the orders of Wale because she expects a reunion.

In response, Michy said he only obeyed Shatta as the father of her child and it is also a step towards great co-parenting.