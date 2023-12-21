Rapper, Medikal has dropped a latest song which takes a swipe at Shatta Wale‘s baby mama, Michy.

Flexing with his daughter, Island in the video showcasing her beautiful dance moves, Medikal finally replied Michy over their long ‘feud’.

With the latest phrase in Ghana “Nipa y3 Cobra” to wit ‘some human beings are cobras’, Medikal used the term to summarise his relationship with Michy.

Earlier this year, Medikal revealed in an interview that, his best friend Shatta paid a year’s fee for his daughter, Island.

In what was a mix-up, Michy, who thought Medikal referred to her son, Majesty, flared up at a public event and accused him of peddling falsehood.

She used unprintable words on Medikal but he walked away to prevent the issue from escalating.

However, the rapper has subtly replied Michy in his latest song, ‘Kabutey Flow’, which is steadily garnering numbers on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Medikal is set to make history as the first solo artiste to sell out the Indigo at The O2 event centre in London.

This will be his first UK-headlined show, happening on May 3, 2024.

