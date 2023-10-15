Trending music sensation Obaapa Gladys, popularly known for the song “Nipa ye Cobra“ says she is ever ready to do an original remix of the sing with Ghana’s highly decorated rapper, Micheal Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie.

Speaking on Showbiz review on Asempa FM, she said there is already a trending song with Sarkodie but it’s fake, adding that she has never met Sarkodie in person.

But in case there is an opportunity to do that, Obaapa Gladys said she will grab it.

“The trending cobra remix with Sarkodie is not genuine, I’m yet to even meet Sarkodie in person, but if I get the chance I will do an original remix with him, “ she said.

The “Nipa ye Cobra” song was released in early 2023, however, it lingered in the background until late September when it unexpectedly surfaced on TikTok and became a trend.

Within months, the song had gone viral with a lot of celebrities taking part in a dance challenge accompanying it.