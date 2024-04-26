Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK, Papa Owusu-Ankomah, has extended a warm welcome to Ghanaian rapper, Medikal at the Commission in London.

The meeting was in anticipation of Medikal’s upcoming concert at the London Indigo O2, scheduled for Friday, May 3rd.

Not only did they familiarize and exchanged pleasantries, the UK High Commissioner shared some words of encouragement and support.

Expressing pride in the global reach of Ghanaian music, Papa Owusu-Ankomah applauded Medikal’s efforts in promoting Ghanaian culture through his music.

He assured the rapper of his support in all his endeavors during his stay in the country.

Meanwhile, Medikal is expected to have a radio tour in the biggest studios in London ahead of his concert.

Watch video below: