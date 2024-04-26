The campaign team of former Member of Parliament for Ejisu, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, now running as an independent candidate in the upcoming by-election, has leveled accusations against the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

They claim that the NPP aims to deploy state security forces and vigilante groups to intimidate voters in Mr. Aduomi’s stronghold on election day.

The team also alleged that, the NPP plans to engage in various illicit activities, including bribing Electoral officers, orchestrating power disruptions during vote counting, engaging in ballot box tampering, and facilitating the voting of unqualified Senior High School students.

The Campaign Coordinator for Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, Isaac Boafo at a press conference in Ejisu on Friday, April 26, reaffirmed their readiness to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.

“We have convened this morning to address the alarming and reckless behavior exhibited by Chairman Wontumi, the NPP, and certain government officials leading up to the Ejisu by-election. It is with grave concern that we bring to light the nefarious schemes concocted by the NPP in their bid to manipulate Tuesday’s by-election.”

“We issue a stern warning to the NPP that we will fiercely defend our ballots with every fiber of our being. Despite their desperate attempts to subvert the democratic process, Ejisu will stand firm and resolute on Tuesday.”

The Ejisu Constituency by-election will be held on 30th April, 2024.

Six candidates representing the NPP, CPP, LPG, and three Independent Candidates are contesting in the election.

Find the full statement below:

Ladies and gentlemen of the press,

We have convened this morning to address the alarming and reckless behaviour exhibited by Chairman Wontumi, the NPP, and certain government officials leading up to the Ejisu by-election. It is with grave concern that we bring to light the nefarious schemes concocted by the NPP in their bid to manipulate Tuesday’s by-election.

Among the diabolic plans orchestrated by the NPP are:

1. Ballot box stuffing, a blatant attempt to undermine the integrity of the electoral process.

2. Allegations of bribing Electoral Commission officials to compromise on voting day, a despicable act that strikes at the heart of democracy.

3. Utilization of military personnel to intimidate strongholds of Hon Owusu Aduomi, a clear abuse of power aimed at suppressing the will of the people.

4. Deployment of police officers from different regions to seize control of ballot boxes, a flagrant violation of electoral norms.

5. Threats of power outages during vote counting, a cowardly tactic to sow confusion and undermine transparency.

6. Utilization of macho men to forcibly snatch ballot boxes from New sites and smaller towns, a brazen assault on the sanctity of the electoral process.

7. Transporting over 500 SHS students to vote in an attempt to manipulate the outcome of the election, a shameful exploitation of young voters.

8. Admission by NPP leadership at a critical meeting of their intention to resort to electoral fraud, demonstrating a blatant disregard for democratic principles.

9. Unfounded attempts to tag Hon Owusu Aduomi as an NDC sympathizer to incite discord among constituents, a baseless and malicious tactic.

We issue a stern warning to the NPP that we will fiercely defend our ballots with every fibre of our being. Despite their desperate attempts to subvert the democratic process, Ejisu will stand firm and resolute on Tuesday.

Furthermore, we condemn in the strongest terms the wasteful expenditure of state resources for vote buying. It is reprehensible that such resources are not allocated to address the pressing challenges facing our community.

Ejisu will make a resounding statement on Tuesday, reaffirming our commitment to democracy and justice.

NPP knows that their candidate stands no chance in this by-election and for which reason they have resorted to telling wicked lies and digging dirt on Hon Owusu Aduomi.

The pinnacle of deceitfulness lies in the NPP’s audacious claim that the Bonwire market project, personally financed by Hon Owusu Aduomi, is somehow a Middle Belt Development Project. Let us set the record straight: Middle Belt market projects are not under the purview of Members of Parliament; they are typically awarded to contractors through formal procurement processes.

It is essential to note that when Hon Owusu Aduomi concluded his tenure in parliament, the Bonwire market project was merely at its foundation stage. However, his unwavering dedication to the welfare of his constituents compelled him to allocate substantial financial resources towards its completion.

To insinuate that this project falls under the umbrella of Middle Belt Development Projects is not only misleading but a deliberate attempt to diminish Hon Owusu Aduomi’s significant contributions to the community. It is a disservice to the constituents of Bonwire and Ejisuman and a blatant distortion of the truth.

The facts speak for themselves: Hon Owusu Aduomi’s personal investment and tireless efforts have propelled the Bonwire market project and others within the constituency towards fruition, benefiting the local economy and enhancing the livelihoods of countless individuals.

Let us not be swayed by political rhetoric or manipulated narratives. The truth prevails, and we must acknowledge and honour Hon Owusu Aduomi’s genuine commitment to community development.

Thank you.

