Ghanaian award-winning rapper, Medikal is set to make history as the first solo artiste to sell out the Indigo at The O2 event centre in London.

This will be his first UK-headlined show happening on May 3rd 2024.

Medikal is hopeful of selling out the concert and with his latest album release “Planning & Plotting”, he is set to bring his unique blend of Ghanaian rap and hiplife music to London.

On 6th of March 2022, Kuami Eugene and KiDi made history as the first Ghanaians jointly manage to sell out the Indigo O2.