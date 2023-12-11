Rapper, Edem was Monday morning arraigned at the Kaneshie District Court for allegedly knocking down a woman on the George Walker Bush Highway last Saturday at about 2 a.m.

Edem was reportedly driving an unregistered Honda Touring vehicle when the incident occurred.

According to court documents, the woman, who is yet to be identified, has passed.

The ‘Nyedzilo’ hitmaker was charged with two counts of careless and inconsiderate driving and negligently causing harm when he appeared before the court presided over by Nana Abena Asor Owusu Amenyo.

Edem’s plea was not taken. He has been granted bail in the sum of GH¢50,000 with two sureties and he is to re-appear on February 15, 2024.

Edem was a guest on a television programme at Abeka junction on Saturday night, running into Sunday dawn.

