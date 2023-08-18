A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Nana Akua Avle, has sent strong warning to the Akufo-Addo led government, urging them to ‘mind your own business.’

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Thursday, she emphasized the need for the government to focus on the nation’s development rather than getting involved in external matters.

Madam Akua stressed the importance of addressing domestic issues over seeking accolades.

She stated, “What holds significance is tackling internal concerns that benefit the masses, rather than diverting resources elsewhere?”

She highlighted the suffering of Ghanaians, asserting that their well-being should take precedence over dispatching troops to Niger to quell a coup.

Madam Akua pleaded against sending husbands and loved ones to battle, emphasizing the potential for conflict escalation. Diplomacy, she believed, should be the primary means of resolving the situation.

She insisted, “The president and the ECOWAS must opt for diplomatic channels to resolve the issue instead of resorting to military deployment.”

She contended that soldiers were required to combat local challenges such as armed robbery and illegal mining, rather than being dispatched to another country.

She advocated for the government’s focus on domestic matters, rather than spending resources to thwart a coup abroad.

“We need our soldiers to safeguard us, not to interfere in trivial foreign disputes,” she added.

Frances Essiam, a representative of the NPP, expressed contrasting views on the same show.

She disagreed with those opposing ECOWAS intervention, stating that government interference aimed to protect and resolve the coup issue rather than incite war.

She cautioned against politicizing security matters, clarifying that deploying the military did not necessarily equate to risking lives; rather, it aimed to restore peace.