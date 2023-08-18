Anyaa-Sowtwuom Member of Parliament (MP), Dr Dickson Adomako Kissi, has waded into the phenomenon of faulty and dysfunctional traffic lights in the Greater Accra Region.

The situation, coupled with the lack of street lights on major roads in the national capital according to him, is a worrying and dangerous precedent.

Speaking on Adom FM”s Dwaso Nsem, the MP disclosed he no longer stops at the traffic light after 10:00pm not even when signaled by a policeman.

His action, which he noted, is not to cast the government in a bad light, as he explained, it is for his own safety.

Dr Adomako bemoaned the situation increases the vulnerability of road users, especially pedestrians, to road traffic crashes and their associated injuries and deaths.

“What I do is check left and right to make sure there is no vehicle approaching, and then I pass because it is a big problem. From the Motorway all the way to Lapaz is total darkness, so when I get to Fiesta Royale, the place is dark; it could be that someone is hiding there for an operation, and I don’t want to make headlines the next day,” he said.

The MP has, therefore, appealed to Urban Roads to take steps to address the situation, citing the phenomenon is also prevalent on the Awoshie-Ablekuma stretch which is within his constituency.

ALSO READ: