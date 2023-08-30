Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, has described as worrying the revelations made by former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bugri Naabu, concerning hushed-up discussions to oust the Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

In a leaked tape that has since gone viral in mainstream and social media, some influence-peddling policemen are heard soliciting the help of Bugri Naabu to convince President Akufo-Addo to oust Dr George Akuffo Dampare, so he can be replaced with someone more sympathetic to the cause of the ruling party.

This action, they suggested, will help the party rig the upcoming 2024 general elections to be able to retain power.

Bugri Naabu, who has been speaking to the special parliamentary committee set up to investigate the audio tape, has both authenticated the tape and named his co-conspirators.

Speaking to the media, Kofi Buah, who had been following the proceedings, expressed confidence in the committee’s ability to get to the bottom of the matter.

“Even with the first day of the hearing, it is very clear that indeed, as the testimony went—and I’m trying not to get into the work of the committee, but it’s very, very clear that the authenticity of the tape, that indeed this happened. That indeed there was an occasion where this tape was recorded, and so I think that it confirms the worry I had, and I wish the committee well. I believe that they’ll get to the bottom of this issue and to make sure that all the fears of the people of Ghana who have listened to this tape are addressed,” he said.

He was, however, disappointed at the sheer lack of professionalism on the part of the policemen, calling their behaviour a matter of national concern.

“I mean, it should not happen in Ghana that people who have been entrusted at the highest levels, to basically protect and safeguard the interests of the people of Ghana and the stability of this country in terms of security, especially when it comes to elections, see themselves as basically working in the interest of a political party to basically ensure a certain outcome.

“That is a nightmare if indeed we have such characters in the Police Service who do not see themselves as professionals but as NPP party apparatchiks, then God should save our country. We must get to the bottom of this and I believe that this committee will do exactly that,” he said.