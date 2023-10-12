The Committee set up to investigate an alleged plot to oust the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has suspended sitting indefinitely.

The Chair of the Committee, Samuel Atta Akyea, told journalists after Wednesday’s sitting that the Committee would be interrogating a new set of evidence tabled before it by the lawyers of retired COP George Alex Mensah.

“There was written evidence that we will look at, and it came from COP retired George Alex Mensah. He has additional evidence so he released it to the committee. The matters are coming to a head, and we afforded the witnesses the opportunity to say whether they have any additional matters they want to look at. What we have garnered so far, we want to retire and look at it, and then we could start writing our report,” Mr. Atta Akyea said.

Earlier this week, the legal representatives of the IGP accused the committee of going beyond its remit and treating the IGP unfairly.

But Mr. Atta Akyea refuted the allegations insisting that, the committee had not overstepped its bounds.

The leaked tape contains a conversation between Bugri Naabu and three senior Police officers: retired COP Alex Mensah, Superintendent George Asare, and Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi, plotting the removal of the IGP.

