Former Northern Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP), Chairman Daniel Bugri Naabu says he feels vindicated in the plot to remove Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

Bugri Naabu who is the first witness in a leaked plot with some top police officers said the evidence made available to the ad hoc committee validates his position.

He made the remarks while interacting with the media after appearing before the committee on Wednesday.

Mr Naabu maintained that, he never lied before the committee during his testimony.

The former NPP Chairman however said he does not regret recording his conversation with the police officers.

Chief Bugri Naabu also insisted that, the contents of the leaked audio are genuine and completely implicate the officers.

Meanwhile, the committee chaired by Abuakwa South MP, Samuel Atta-Akyea discharged all witnesses in order to analyse the evidence to write its final report for onward submission to plenary.

