The Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee probing the leaked tape plotting the removal of the Inspector General of Police’s (IGP), Samuel Atta-Akyea, has been asked to recuse himself.

A senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, made the call in a Facebook post.

He cited what he described as the Abuakwa South Member of Parliament’s (MP) partiality on the committee.

“Your body language, line of questioning, and recurring remarks consistently hint at personal biases against the IGP.

“You don’t look like a credible chairman of any important committee. Rather, you look more like a defense counsel for the bitter police officers whose quest to be made IGPs so they can subvert the will of the people has been exposed,” he wrote.

In Prof Gyampo’s view, it is not by force for Mr Atta-Akyea to chair the committee, stating that his input is more of a disservice.

“If you don’t have any personal interest in this matter, then recuse yourself or get replaced by the Speaker, as your role is more of a nuisance, and annoying, particularly when you think we are unable to read in between the lines,” he wrote.

