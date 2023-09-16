Real Tamale United (RTU) has stunned Hearts of Oak by a lone goal in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season opener on Friday night.

RTU hosted Hearts of Oak at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in the opener of the campaign in the matchday one fixtures.

The home side started the game very well but could not find the back of the net to end the first half of the game goalless.

After recess, Hearts of Oak, who had intense preseason pushed for the equaliser but the home team’s defense proved to be too strong to break down.

Late in added time, Real Tamale United stunned the visitors when Owusu Afriyie headed home from a corner kick to seal the win for the home side.

𝟵𝟬 Full Time



Hearts no reach the level. Bring the next man 💪.

𝗥𝗧𝗨 1️⃣- 0️⃣ 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘀#𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝗳𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗻𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 | #𝗪𝗮𝘆𝗨𝗻𝗮 pic.twitter.com/478lxwjE58 — REAL TAMALE UNITED (@RTUfcOfficial) September 15, 2023

It is the first game of the season and the first defeat of the season for the Phobians.

New head coach, Martin Koopman will be returning to Accra with his lads empty-handed to prepare for the next round of games.

RTU will travel to Sunyani to play Bofoakwa Tano as Hearts of Oak host Nsoatreman FC all in the matchday two games next weekend.