Former Deputy Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwaku Boahen, is appealing to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to temper justice with mercy in handling the case of Dome-Kwabenya MP, Adwoa Safo.

According to him, the NPP must consider the lawmaker’s long years of service and sacrifice to the party and forgive her.

“Temper mercy with justice. Forgive her and accept her because she has suffered a lot. The NPP may say this is an internal party issue, and I agree they are doing their work, but if possible, they should let go,” he appealed.

Mr Boahen’s comments follow an apology from the embattled lawmaker.

In a video posted on Facebook on September 14, Adwoa Safo apologised to the NPP for the controversies she caused during her extended absence from parliamentary duties.

She acknowledged her actions were unjustified and expressed regret, citing personal challenges.

However, the Greater Accra Regional NPP Secretary, Odolai Parker has said they have accepted the apology but cannot forget it due to the damage her actions have done to the party, especially in Parliament.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Kwaku Boahen told the NPP to consider giving the lawmaker a second chance, especially since she has declared her intention to contest the Dome-Kwabenya seat again.

“From what the region and constituency executives are saying, it seems there is a problem, but we are all advocating for more women’s participation in Parliament, so they should show sympathy even though it will be difficult for her to win the seat back,” he said.

The NDC Communicator prayed for Adwoa Safo and urged her to tread cautiously when another opportunity presents itself.

ALSO READ: