The Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Odolai Packer has said they have accepted the apology by embattled Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

However, he said they cannot forget due to the damage her actions has done to the party especially in Parliament.

“We have accepted her apology, but we have reservations regarding her candidature and we will never forget her conduct” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Friday.

In a video posted on Facebook on September 14, Adwoa Safo apologised to the NPP for the controversies she caused during her extended absence from parliamentary duties.

She acknowledged her actions were unjustified and expressed regret, citing personal challenges.

Adwoa Safo apologised to President Akufo-Addo, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, the Chief of Staff, parliamentary leadership, the party hierarchy and her constituents.

But Odolai Packer said it will be difficult for Madam Safo to win the upcoming parliamentary primaries in the constituency.

“Considering her behavior in recent years, it may prove difficult for her to secure the party’s nomination” he added.

Also, Dome Kwabenya Constituency Chairman, Robert Bonsu said the MP has reached out to him to personally apologise.

He was skeptical about her chances to retain her position since two people have already expressed interest in vying for the position.

“Ultimately, the fate of her candidature will be assessed by the constituents when the time comes” he added.

