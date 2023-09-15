A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Frances Essiam has taken on the spokesperson of embattled Member of Parliament (MP), Sarah Adwoa Safo.

According to her, Seth Osei Kissi, aide of the embattled MP is making matters worse.

Mr. Kissi has been giving clarity to the apology rendered by his boss, Adwoa Safo.

He described as unfortunate how some NPP members especially at Dome-Kwabenya are treating the issue.

But Madam Essiam said such comments will only worsen the already volatile situation.

“Her spokesperson is not helping matters. Don’t try to justify what cannot be justified. Adwoa Safo should sack her spokesperson. Serving the nation is a call, if you are faced with adversaries you have to step down,” she said on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem Friday.

Madam Essiam commended the constituency executives for their response to the apology.

“The constituency executives have spoken well, as they have accepted the apology, all party members can accept it too but cannot forgive. Adwoa Safo and I are extremely close; she has been through a lot but she handled the situation badly” she stated.

