Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has rendered an unqualified apology to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for her absence from parliamentary duties.

In an emotional video posted on Facebook, she apologized to President Akufo-Addo, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, the Chief of Staff, Parliamentary Leadership, the party, her constituents and sympathisers.

“I want to use this opportunity to plead with the leadership, members, and supporters of my party, the New Patriotic Party. First and foremost, the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Vice President, the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare, the Majority Leader, the entire leadership of Parliament, and my colleagues in the Majority caucus.

She explained that, these emotions were fueled by the complex personal challenges she was facing in her private life.

“I’m using this platform to ask for your forgiveness for my behaviour in the past years. It was never my intention to disobey you all. I have been facing some challenges privately and within my family. I also plead with my Greater Accra Regional executives and constituency executives headed by Chairman Bonsu,” she pleaded.

The former Minister for Gender, Women, and Children’s Affairs came under fire over her long absence from parliamentary and ministerial duties following an extended leave of absence.

Her conduct was discuss onthe floor of Parliament which left the house and party divided.

In July last year, she was sacked by President Akufo-Addo as Gender Minister. However, on November 11, 2022, Adwoa Safo officially resumed her parliamentary duties following her return from the US.

