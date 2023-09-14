The Vice Chairman of the ad hoc committee looking into the IGP leaked tape, James Agalga, says the parliamentary committee is not going to recommend the setting up of any Commission of Inquiry into the matters as being reported.

He said though a Commission of Inquiry would have sent a report directly to the commissioning authority, usually the President, the parliamentary committee will also present its report to plenary for a debate after which the appropriate sector will be furnished with the final recommendations by the Speaker.

He made this known on Wednesday, September 13 while speaking on TV3‘s Ghana Tonight.

The Builsa North Member of Parliament (MP) questioned the basis for which the Commission of Inquiry suggestions are being made.

“The two are similar but distinct in character, so we are not going to recommend that another Commission of Inquiry be set up,” he said.

“To redo our work? No, we can’t do that we won’t go there,” he hinted.

For him, a Commission of Inquiry will only result in the issuance of a White Paper by the commissioning authority.

He compared the current ad hoc committee to the work done by the Emile Short-chaired Commission of Inquiry set up to look into the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence of 2019.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker is convinced the work being done by the committee is enough to provoke reforms.

The seven-member committee chaired by Abuakwa South MP, Samuel Atta Akyea was set up in July by Speaker Alban Bagbin.

The Speaker charged the committee to investigate the authenticity of the leaked audio recording plotting the removal of IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, after his attention was brought to it by Deputy Minority leader, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah.

The committee is to recommend sanctions to persons found culpable where appropriate.

The committee is also to make recommendations for reforms where necessary.

