Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, Davis Opoku Ansah, has reacted to Alan Kyerematen’s unexpected withdrawal from the party’s presidential race.

Alan Kyerematen, who placed third among the top five candidates in the NPP’s super delegates election, made his announcement on Tuesday, September 5, citing several reasons for his decision.

Mr. Opoku Ansah popularly known as OPK who is a staunch supporter of Alan Kyerematen said he is disappointed.

However, the Mpraeso MP said he is yet to choose a candidate among the four left in the race since “you can’t divorce and immediately marry another wife.

This notwithstanding, he noted that, he will still vote in the November 4 elections.

“On November 4, I will cast my vote, and I will certainly make a decision about whom to support. However, it’s essential to recognise that you can’t simply abandon one choice and immediately embrace another” he stated.

OPK said his commitment is to work hard for the NPP to retain power in 2024.

“For me, our focus should be on finding a candidate who can lead us to victory in the upcoming election… We are disappointed, but our loyalty lies with the NPP first and foremost. Despite this setback, we remain hopeful that we will secure a victory in the next election. It would be a great disappointment if the NPP doesn’t win” he added.

