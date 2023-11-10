A member of the communications team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Frances Essiam has taken a swipe at leader of the Movement for Change leader, Alan Kyerematen.

According to her, the presidential hopeful performed poorly as the Minister for Trade and Industry.

This comes after Mr Kyerematen urged Ghanaians to reject NPP’s flagbearer, Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 general elections because he has nothing new to offer.

Mr. Kyerematen expressed skepticism about the NPP’s chances of retaining power as Ghanaians are disheartened by President Akufo-Addo’s leadership.

Reacting to this on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday, Frances Essiam said the former Trade Minister does not exude the qualities of a President.

To her, Mr Kyerematen cannot be mandated to handle the affairs of Ghana because he failed woefully at the Trade Ministry.

“What impact did Alan make when he was Trade Minister spanning from Kufuor’s time till now? His performance as Trades Minister over the years shows he was bereft of ideas. If the industries had succeeded beyond a reasonable doubt under his watch, then we could have a conversation” she stated.

Madam Essiam added that, she would have performed better as Trade Minister than Mr. Kyerematen.

“There are a lot of things that I could have done as Trade Minister. If he had consulted me, I could given him practical lessons. If Alan says NPP has nothing new to offer, what is he coming to do? I don’t want to debate over flowing water [Alan’s Movement] that will be swallowed up by the sea,” she said.

